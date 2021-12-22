When it comes to speaking out for good causes, Adamari Lopez She is one of the first to participate and say ‘present’. During the pandemic, thousands of businesses and small businesses were economically affected, so Comcast RISE He gave himself to the task of helping them and giving them the necessary tools to get ahead.

© @ adamarilopezAdamari López is a spokesperson for Comcast RISE, an investment fund that supports small businesses

With a stimulus of several thousand dollars, the interested people will be able to continue with their businesses, which in turn move the economy and are a source of work. In the next round of applications (January 16), the investment fund will aim to help small entrepreneurs who are part of minorities, specifically women. In interview with HOLA! USES, ‘Ada’ explained how it can be applied to this financial support and cleared up some doubts.

How does Comcast RISE work?

Comcast RISE is looking to help them get ahead, give entrepreneurs that little boost they need after having gone through difficult times in the pandemic. Fortunately, Comcast has helped 6,700 small businesses nationally with $ 600 million. The fund has provided help to all these small businesses and minorities to continue encouraging them not to give up, to continue with their businesses. Now, this time this campaign also continues to support, but now specifically women, those entrepreneurs who are fighters and who have come out ahead and who have that desire to take their families to a better place.

Can you give us an example of a success story supported by Comcast RISE?

Comcast helped some brothers who created a beer and from there they went on to make artisan cider and they were having a difficult time. They learned about the initiation of the investment fund, they applied and today, they were able to get that help; They are the Verdugo brothers, they have a project called Broski Ciderworks and they are very proud to have received this money to continue distributing their product.

Is it easy to apply to that program? Is it like a bank loan, is it free?

We want to continue spreading the word so that women, who are small entrepreneurs, come together and know that they have this opportunity to benefit from this investment fund. As of January 16, it will be possible for them to enter. It is free help, it is not a loan, they simply have to go to www.comcastRISE.com and there they can fill out the application by briefly answering some questions.





What can we as a community do to help small businesswomen?

Two things, the first, if you know a woman entrepreneur who is going through a difficult situation and who can benefit, tell her about this program and go to www.comcastrise.com the information is very clear in English and Spanish.

Two, go and buy her from the things that person produces or use the service that they are providing so that she can really feel that support, not only from Comcast, but also from the public.

In a way, Comcast is like an agent of change …

Of course, and especially now that you can start with a small company and we do not know if in the future that small company that Comcast RISE promoted and helped to get ahead, can become one of the leading companies tomorrow. This can be something that can help for generations and that can be an example for our young children of how a mother wanted to raise her family and serve as an example.