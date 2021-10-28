Adamari López dances and wakes up comment of famous young famous | Instagram

Huge uproar caused in social networks the comment of a famous young man towards Adamari López in which he tells him that “how rich” in a publication where you can see the host of Today dancing.

The young man in question is 26 years younger than Adamari Lopez And besides being famous, he is very attractive, so immediately the alerts of the followers of Toni Costa’s ex were raised when they saw Carlos Adyan’s comment, could there be something between them?

Adyan reacted to the video of the Hoy Día host with a “delicious” and some fire emojis; However, contrary to what many would probably think, Adamari López’s partner only referred to the dance and hip movement, since he also appears in the recording.

The video shared on Adamari’s official Instagram account shows Luis Fonsi’s famous ex dancing with Mariana Seoane and Christián de la Fuente, fellow judges on the reality show Así se baila; but Carlos Adyan also appears.

But who is Carlos? Adyan began his career as a reporter on Telemundo and later shared a forum with Adamari López in Un nuevo día and now they are partners in Así se baila, so there is a friendship and camaraderie between them.

WATCH THE FUNNY VIDEO HERE

Adamari López dances and wakes up comment of famous famous young man. Photo: capture.

After Adamari and Toni Costa’s separation and their radical weight loss were announced, rumors of populous new loves for both began; However, the person who apparently does have a formal relationship is Costa.

In Gossip No Like, Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain have shared images of what would be the dancer’s new girlfriend and more than that, they assure that the relationship is so serious that very soon they could go live together. They have also detailed that the woman was in a commitment when she began her relationship with Ada’s ex and until Adamari and the woman’s ex in question would have communicated.

For his part, there were rumors that something might be happening between Adamari Lopez and Christián de la Fuente, as both have been captured with the most smiling behind the cameras of Así se baila; However, it is said that it is only a friendship relationship and the handsome Chilean actor is most happy and in love, married and with a beautiful baby.