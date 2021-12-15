Adamari López surprises from Israel posing with a dress | Instagram

The famous actress and television host decided to surprise once again with a transition in video with one of her outfits, once again conquering everyone who has seen her recently with an impressive black dress with a peculiar detail to the front.

It seems that the host Adamari López decided to take a few days of vacation, taking advantage of her participation in the Miss Universe beauty pageant, so in some of her publications we see her enjoy the place and show off her outfits.

Since he began to participate in the program “Así Se Baila”, on every Sunday that the beautiful Adamari Lopez she captivated us with her beauty and impressive outfits.

This one in particular was no exception, especially since it is shown with its enormous detail with which it is impossible to go unnoticed.

A day ago the host of Un Nuevo Día shared this video where she not only showed off her charms, she was also wearing the design of the dress, which by the way had small transparent details and a huge front closure.

This was hard to ignore, as it was a part of her outfit that immediately caught the eye, even though the actress and the driver posed from a terrace and you could enjoy a little of the beautiful view.

Going around Eilat, Israel! “Commented Adamari.

This video lasts only a few seconds, however, you can enjoy it as many times as you want.

A day ago the host shared this video, where by the way she already has more than one hundred thousand reproductions and almost 10 thousand comments in total.

Among the comments, several Internet users have made derogatory comments towards the actress, they were defending Nadia Ferreira for certain comments that Adamari López made and that did not seem appropriate.

What did Adamari López do in Miss Universe 2021

Adamari was in Eilat, Israel where the 70th delivery of Miss Universe took place, curiously not only the driver was present participating as part of the jury.

In another of her publications, she appears wearing a beautiful beige dress with details that make her show off her figure, this is tight and fitted, this seemed to be made only of pearls and a striking stone necklace.

Definitely Adamari Lopez Although she was surrounded by the most beautiful women in the world, none of them managed to overshadow her, as she was the bearer of impressive outfits that left all viewers surprised.