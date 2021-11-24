Adamari López gets nostalgic, “I need your arms” | Instagram

With a “I need your arms” and some other beautiful words, the beautiful conductor of Hoy Día Adamari López fondly remembered someone very special who is no longer by her side and no, it is not Toni Costa, but her dear mother.

The actress also shared with a photograph of her mother that she has already left an emotional message on the occasion of what would be a holiday, the date her mother was born and that it would be impossible to let it go unnoticed.

The dear Adamari Lopez He shared how much he needs his mother, her advice, her kisses and others, and sent many kisses and a big hug to heaven that he would be celebrating the birthday of a beautiful being.

Happy birthday! Kisses to heaven, sweetie. I miss you very much and I need your hugs, your advice and your smile. I love you with all my soul! That was the message that Ada had for her mother and that she shared on her Instagram stories.

The ex of Luis Fonsi, despite being a day full of commotion, continued to be very active in the television program that he hosts and in his preparation for his stellar dance next Sunday in Así se baila.

Currently the judges of the famous reality show are taking the palms, as they have polished the dance floor and next Sunday it will be the turn of the beautiful Adamari López.

Huge commotion has caused the news that this next dance will be with a very special dancer, Toni Costa, the father of her daughter and from whom she is already separated. There are those who assure that the television station requested this dance to increase the audience of the television program.

According to Ada herself, the dancing couple is already preparing for next Sunday, as the Instagram stories showed the beautiful actress taking her best dance steps with comfortable clothes and sneakers, so as not to miss a beat at any time. moment to be produced in the reality show.

Although it did not appear in the images, Adamari Lopez He made it clear that he would be rehearsing with the father of his daughter and although they say they were not on very good terms, they have shown the opposite before the cameras. Toni and Adamari were seen as a whole family with Alaïa their daughter enjoying the Halloween festivities last October.