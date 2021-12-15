It is no secret to anyone that the famous Telemundo host, Adamari López, is in one of her best personal and professional stages, after several years of difficult stages.

From his passage through the breast cancer that he suffered a few years ago, to his bad experience that he has had in love, they have managed to make a real armor around the star.

But her true transformation began two years ago, as harsh exercise routines and a heavy diet have led her to lose just over 15 kilos of weight.

Now, the separation has been quite good for him, because since last May he decided to share the definitive end of his daughter’s father, the dancer of Spanish origin Toni Costa.

And the proof of this is how fashionista she has become in recent months, as she has dared to wear tiny garments, some fitted and even transparencies.

The star looks much more beautiful than in her youth. Photo: IG / adamarilopez

What is a reality is that the star has shown how to use transparencies at 50 years of age.

Formal dress

One of the first transparent dresses that surprised thousands of fans who dared to wear the star was the one that she took to the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

It is a lilac dress with a sexy opening at the height of the leg, and with beaded applications throughout the garment, with an off-the-shoulder neckline.

The dress revealed the star’s best attributes, while she opted for her long straight hair and silver-colored high-heeled sandals.

Transparent necklines

The star has known very well how to handle the issue of transparencies without going beyond the line of vulgarity, and a white dress with a transparent “V” neckline was proof of this.

While she was a judge on the reality show “Así se baila”, the actress also opted for a shiny transparent high-neck maya, while the dress was long-sleeved and above the knee with silver sneakers.

Adventurous cut

The “Chaparrita de oro” was seen with a heart attack dress very much like the ones JLo always wears, since it is a garment below the knee, fitted and with fringes on both sides of the men.

In its entirety, the press was transparent with nude colors, as well as applications of rhinestones and pearls, with a high neckline and an open back.

miss Universe

After becoming a judge of the beauty pageant, Miss Universe 2021, Toni Costa’s former partner, was seen on the coronation night with a spectacular transparent gala dress.

It is an extremely elegant garment, with pearl applications and a truly impressive high neck halter neck, which made her look like a true queen.

The dress has surprised thousands of fans with its stunning outfit. Photo: IG / adamarilopez

