Adamari López is declared one of the most beautiful women | Instagram

The beautiful presenter Adamari López has quite surprised viewers in recent weeks and is that her beauty presumes her to the fullest reason why her followers have even called her the most beautiful woman that can exist.

The conductive She recently looked more beautiful than ever in the fourth gala of the contest ‘This is how you dance‘, so he even managed to fill his millions of fans with sighs.

Adamari López has undoubtedly made a profound change in her life, ranging from daily exercise to her daily diet.

This is how each new habit has been reflected in his body, however, also in his attitude and in the way he shows himself.

So much so that today in each of her public appearances, her fans let her know how beautiful she looks.

In fact, a week ago, Adamari stood out with William Levy in the dance contest in which he is a jury ‘This is how you dance’.

There, she wore a pink minidress that unleashed sighs and this past Sunday, the Puerto Rican host also showed her outfit on the networks for what was the fourth gala.

López wore a tight white long-sleeved minidress that covered her cleavage with a metallic-looking hairnet of radiant silver.

The publication exceeded 300,000 likes and 2,500 comments and it even manages to have more and more interactions in its content and it is not because of its new figure, but because of the security it has.

They finally hit the spot. Today well dressed and combed “and” I would not admit it, but one looks better Delgado, congratulations you made it Adamari “commented some of his fans.

And the most impressive thing of all is that many times, the actress did not receive good comments on the networks.

However, this time Adamari surprised everyone with her beauty and they were only messages of compliments and compliments about how she looked that night.

I think you’ve always been at your best … BUT THIS IS UNREPEATABLE. UNIQUE, you are beautiful … A hug from Ecuador “,” Of what Fonsi missed “,” Hermosaaa .. I need to divorce my partner now. “

While for his part, Toni Costa was shown in his Instagram stories in Spain driving to Madrid to go to give Zumba classes.

Both he and his former partner shared the image in which their daughter Alaïa labeled them: the little girl taking horse riding lessons.