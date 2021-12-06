Adamari Lopez She never ceases to amaze her fans with her talent and beauty and she showed it this way at the final gala of This is how you dance, where he wore a dazzling Golden dress to close your participation in this great project with a flourish.

At 50 years of age, the Puerto Rican-born host has become one of the most beloved and charismatic personalities on Spanish-language television and there is no doubt that today she looks better than ever.

For the last broadcast of the reality show of Telemundo, the presenter and judge shone in a gold beaded corset outfit and a fringed skirt with which she stole glances. And it is that if gold micro-dresses we talk, Adamari is the queen.

Photo: IG Adamari López

Week after week, the beautiful actress impressed us with her spectacular looks and a fresh and renewed style, with which she has managed to take advantage of her new silhouette. Not long ago she wasted glamor and beauty with this dress from “Golden girl”.

Photo: Facebook Adamari López

Another of his most admired outifts was this look in color neon yellow, with which she showed off her beautiful figure.

Photo: IG Adamari López

But without a doubt the outfit that captured the spotlight was this estraple micro-dress With which “La Chaparrita de Oro ” He lived up to his nickname. The Puerto Rican chose to wear a hair-tail hairstyle and golden sandals in the same tone that completed this golden look.

Photo: Facebook Adamari López

Adamari introduces her new partner

As we know, Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa announced their final separation. And despite rumors of a possible reconciliation, both ruled out this option entirely.

But seven months after the breakup, it seems that the actress already has a new partner… At least on the dance floor.

It’s about the handsome Chilean dancer Julius allendes, with whom he shared the stage in the final of This is how you dance.

Photo: IG Adamari López

Days before, the host shared a story with Julio on her social networks and the publication caused a sensation among her followers, who did not hesitate to comment on Julio’s attractiveness and how good they looked together.

In a recent interview to the magazine Hello! USESAdamari spoke of the possibility of “new opportunities” in love; However, he hinted that this will not happen anytime soon, since at the moment it is entirely dedicated to his daughter Alaïa.

