Adamari López looked beautiful with a short polka dot dress | Instagram

For the fans of Adamari López it is no longer a novelty to see her wearing impressive outfits every week, for the program This is how you dance, just as it happened with this new polka dot dress that surely stole some sighs.

The host, television presenter and actress He has surprised his fans and the general public with the drastic physical change he had to go through after he overcame his cancer, as you will remember due to the medications he gained some weight.

Adamari Lopez She had to go through constant criticism and some people pointed her out, she even went through a second divorce, this time it was the father of her daughter, the dancer Toni Costa.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña, his girlfriend dedicates the most tender message to him

After his divorce, he began to lose weight, thanks to exercise and a good diet, he managed to lose some kilos that immediately began to be noticed, today he looks better than ever, as proof of this we see him every week during this program.

Adamari López looked beautiful with a short polka dot dress | Instagram adamarilopez

An hour ago she shared some photos and videos in an Instagram post where we see her wearing this beautiful black dress with white polka dots.

This design is short and at the top it seems that Adamari Lopez she has a huge bun, which covers part of her shoulders and arms.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE FULL PHOTOS.

Currently the actress wears a beautiful tan on her skin, this golden tone makes her stand out even more with her outfit, although there is a possibility that it is only makeup Adamari had not shone as much as she did this day.

The competition continues at the 9th gala of Así se Baila, tell me who your favorites are, “wrote Adamari López.

The charms of the beautiful actress and host stand out from her dress, in addition to her beautiful and long arts that immediately captured the attention.

In total there were 9 photos and a video that she shared in this new publication, in several of them the other judges also appear, we talk about the beautiful Mariana Seoane and Cristián de la Fuente, who like her looked spectacular with their looks.

Some rumors have claimed that Adamari and Cristián have been dating, because apparently they are seen very close during the broadcast of the program, however they are only assumptions that some people have invented because they have not commented on anything.