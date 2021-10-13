Adamari López looks cachetero, even where leg loses its name | Instagram

From the playground! That was how Adamari López showed off in a photo shoot in which the favorite look of her followers was definitely a cachetero who, while having fun in the playground, apparently let them see more.

The star of Today She decided to do a fun photo shoot with her greatest love, her daughter Alaia and what better way to do it than in a playground and with lots of nature, both looked beautiful and happy enjoying mother and daughter moments.

However, one of the favorite images without a doubt was the one in which Adamari Lopez She showed off to the fullest by raising her legs while supporting herself with her arms, giving a seldom seen angle of the television presenter.

More than a cachetero, the judge of the television program Así se baila dressed in a short jumper with a color print that likewise allowed her beautiful legs to lose their name, showing that she looks better than ever.

The beautiful Adamari López once again wore her new and slim figure, complementing her outfit with a flirty hat and a huge smile. In the images shared on their official Instagram account, you can see both in different outfits, they both looked beautiful in white!

Adamari López looks cachetero, even where leg loses its name. Photo: Instagram.

The ex of Toni Costa boasted in style to “The new Ada” and her love, Alaia, who would not be in the best moment of her life after the separation of her parents and the rumors that they could already have new partners.

It was exactly on Hoy Día that Luis Fonsi’s ex shared the reason for her separation from the dancer and cried before the cameras when she confessed what was happening. In the midst of the rumors unleashed of the separation, the actress also had no more to speak to her audience.

Faced with the questioning of one of her morning companions, Ada confessed that she wanted to tell them that she was separating from Toni. The famous one confessed that it was not healthy to be with him and that the best thing was to be separated.

Adamari Lopez He also said that out of respect for his daughter because there will always be a parenting relationship for Alaia, and because of the relationship they had, she would not speak about the reasons for her separation from the dancer.

The beloved actress made it clear that she was going through one of the most difficult moments of her life and that her priority at the moment would be her daughter. After this, Ada surprised her audience with tremendous transformation.

The television presenter left many speechless after presenting herself in public with a notorious physical transformation, a huge reduction in weight. Although it was well known that he had time in the struggle to lose his extra weight, it was until now that the change was noticeable in a radical way.

There were rumors that Toni Costa would try to regain the love of Adamari López, but hopes ended for the followers of this couple when rumors began that the dancer would already have a love relationship and the actress could flirt with her partner from Así se dance, Christian de la Fuente.