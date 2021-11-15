Adamari López in the style of JLo dances, with a golden dress | Instagram

One of the television conductors who has most captivated her audience since her makeover is Adamari López who today looks impressive, especially now with a beautiful Golden dress very in the style of Jennifer Lopez.

The impressive physical change of Adamari Lopez has left his fans with their mouths open, it seems that it was something drastic because of what happened after his divorce with Toni Costa, father of his daughter Alaia.

The host of the program Un Nuevo Día, is also a judge of the program “Así Se Baila”, every Sunday we see her dressed in impressive outfits for the gala and presentation of the participants, in this program were Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja.

Other impressive personalities from networks, music and television also participate in the show and although some have already come out, some of their appearances are memorable.

Adamari López like Mariana Seoane and Cristián de la Fuente, every Sunday they wear different outfits that make more than one sigh, however, it is the beautiful driver who has been stealing the camera.

Because since the program began, it began to show physical changes, it was undoubtedly something radical, obviously it was not something overnight, this took due process, however the flirty morning host with each of her outfits has delighted us.

As with this new golden sequined dress, once you give them a little light it is projected by emitting beautiful tones.

Luis Fonsi’s ex-wife was dancing one of Jennifer Lopez’s hits “Get Right”, with slow hip movements the beautiful protagonist of the soap opera Amigas y Rivales, surely ended up causing some sighs to Internet users.

The design of the dress is captivating, it has wide shoulders, its neck is in “V”, long sleeves and it is so short that it shows off the beautiful and shapely legs of Adamari Lopez.

“Today as a golden girl!”, He commented in the description of his publication, which by the way already has almost 40 thousand reproductions being that just two hours ago he shared it, it also has 490 comments.

I am here to tell you your truths even if it hurts. The truth is that you are beautiful. Spectacular, “commented one fan.

Several netizens who commented on his video agree with his change in attitude and the improvement in his personality, others simply are not and although of course, because they think differently, they do not disrespect him, in the same way Adamari looks beautiful.