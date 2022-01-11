

Adamari Lopez

Adamari López constantly lives between criticism from haters and the love of her followers. On this occasion, the Puerto Rican presenter has unleashed the comments of both groups by wearing a black mimic dress, which highlights the body that she currently boasts, while taking a walk worthy of a beauty contest.

“Love and cheer up every day as if you were the last Coca-Cola in the desert. Many beautiful things happen to you! “, Said the Puerto Rican in that publication and the comments began.

Many continue to criticize, they say that it is “boring” or that it is a “believed”. However, her followers continue to surround her with flowers and this time someone told her that she should enjoy revenge after being the victim of criticism when she had a few extra kilos:

“Poor thing, how hard it was when you were fat and people criticized you as much as beasts and so on. Well now is your sweet revenge, shine! and deliver it to the 4 winds! so that it hurts! “they told him in the comments.

And it is so, Adamari López constantly shows off and walks around on her Instagram account, no matter what they will say. The Puerto Rican has made Instagram a place where despite the criticism she has fun with the reels that she publishes every day and that continue to generate sympathy for those who follow her.

These are some of the other comments that this video of Adamari López modeling in a dress aroused:

“It is that however you have gone down if you did not do that super strong exercise that you do, you will not look so pretty, your whole body is like 15”.

“You are just like you were in friends and rivals”

“The bitter and sour ones who criticize you, my Ada, is because they have tried other weight loss treatments but they don’t have your inner joy”

Some days ago Adamari López was shown on social networks dancing around the patio while they installed her new barbecue in the patio of her house. That publication earned him new criticism. They told him that he was boring and his followers, once again, came to his defense: “If you don’t like what it publishes, stop following it and period, there is no need to be rude”Commented one person.

