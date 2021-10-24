Adamari López out of work? Today announces layoffs | Instagram

With a “we thank the affected employees”, Telemundo has announced mass layoffs in one of the most popular programs, Today. The morning in the purest style of the Hoy Program apparently has not rebounded as expected and consequently, the television program hosted by Adamari López, Chiquibaby y más will be subject to change.

After the rumors broke and Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain shared on their show Chisme No Like that there would be layoffs on Hoy Día, Telemundo made the news official.

It was revealed that as of Friday, October 22, some producers left their position, including the executive producer, who had that position from Un Nuevo Día. Telemundo gave as an explanation that they would seek a more news and avant-garde angle for Hoy Día and it is in search of this, that some changes would be made. But things have not relaxed, well Adamari Lopez and your peers will have more changes.

As shared by El Diario de NY, the layoffs will continue this Monday, October 25, so they are in Hoy Día they still do not have their job secure and will surely live a weekend of great uncertainty.

As revealed with the change from A New Day to Today, an increase in the audience was sought, which has not happened, on the contrary, it is said that Despierta América, the competition continues to grow its numbers. drastic changes to the television show.

However, they assure that the news side is not exactly what the audience likes the most since in the past when trying this, the audiences have collapsed, so it is not known what will happen in the morning.

The one that has not been saved from having drastic changes is the Hoy Program, since the pandemic and the loss of Magda Rodríguez notably affected its audience. Andrea Rodríguez Doria stayed in charge of the morning of Televisa and it took her a few months to regain public amid the rumors of her departure.

Fortunately for Magda Rodríguez’s sister, came the proposal for the dance reality show Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, which was her luck in bringing with it a notable increase in the audience. Despite this, the scandals and rumors of the members leaving have not stopped throughout the year.

Who came out amid rumors of not supporting Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo was the beautiful Marisol González, who assured that she was leaving Today to care for his family and left open the possibility of returning. More recently, who said goodbye to the morning was Lambda García, who in the midst of tears assured that it is for work reasons.

The one who is rumored could leave after more than 14 years is Galilea Montijo, as it is said that he has requested permission to go to the United States to treat the disease that remained as a result of Covid-19, although his producer assures that he will work things of the Telethon.