Duel of beauties in This is how you dance! The gala last Sunday, November 7, was full of beauty and of course, the protagonists were nothing more and nothing less than the beautiful Adamari López and Mariana Seoane, but ultimately, the ex of Toni Costa was not the one who came out the best stop.

The beautiful driver of Hoy día appeared at the gala as a true gift, with a huge bow that captured many glances in her black dress with white polka dots, which she complemented with beautiful makeup and her completely straight hair and made her look more that beautiful.

However, the beauty of Adamari Lopez He was in second term after the Telemundo star performed a Tik Tok with the beautiful Mariana Seoane, also a judge of Así se baila, because the singer and actress looked really stunning.

The beautiful Seoane showed off at the gala with a little dress that showed a lot of her beautiful legs and perfectly delineated her voluptuous curves; However, it was not this that captured all the eyes of those present and the public, but her prominent neckline in “v” that left a large part of her charms in view.

Adamari López overshadowed by the little girl dressed by Mariana Seoane. Photo: Capture.

The beautiful Mariana Seoane wore a lot in her black dress with pretty shiny details and high black boots. The singer complemented her striking outfit with a high ponytail and a very spectacular evening makeup.

Ada and Mariana performed a dance Tik Tok with another famous person in which both took their best dance steps; However, it was Seoane who was the most striking and who accumulated the most sighs on and off the screen.

In recent months, rumors have been part of the daily life of the beautiful Adamari López, since her separation from the dancer Toni Costa she has been the target of entertainment news. First the rumors about the separation began and after the famous confirmed it before the cameras of Hoy Día, there was nothing more to deny.

Later, a radical change in Ada’s image was observed, her weight loss attracted the attention of thousands and they attributed it to the separation; while others did it to a “little help”. But it should be noted that the actress’s struggle with her weight dates back months, even years, and she has been disciplined in diet and exercise.