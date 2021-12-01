Adamari Lopez showed that for him style there is no age and despite having 50 years, this Wednesday she wore a micro skirt pink color and white boots on the show Today. According to her peers, the driver looked like a beautiful barbie and is that even the color reminded the famous doll.

However, some of its fans They assured that the look reminded them of their paper most famous in the TV soaps; that is, in Friends and rivals Well, it turns out that the outfit is very similar to what was in fashion in the 2000s, when the famous Mexican drama premiered.

Related news

Besides becoming the inspiration of thousands of people thanks to their physical change, Adamari it is also a model to follow because of the style that he has wear. The beauty of the driver and above all the joy made shine during the program Today.

Here are the PHOTOS that his fans fell in love with:

Adamari López and her style PHOTO IG Today

Adamari López and her style PHOTO IG Today

Adrián Di Monte and Marco Antonio Regil: this is the heart of Adamari López

It was in 2001, when Adamari López debuted in the telenovelas of Televisa in the melodrama “Friends and rivals“, Next to Angelica Vale, Ludwika Paleta and Michelle Vieth, what you would never imagine is that this would only be the beginning of a successful career.

After several successes in the Mexican TV, The Puerto Rican decided to emigrate to the United States and today she is one of the most beloved presenters of Telemundo, but despite the affection of his audience, Adamari he has not had much luck in love.

It should be noted that being single has done him quite well because he is in one of his best facets, love has not been his best ally and these men have stolen the heart of the actress at some point.

Christian of the Fountain

The actor is part of the jury of “This is how you dance”Next to Mariana Seoane and Adamari López, and they have appeared together on social networks, for which several Internet users have pointed to him as the actress’s new boyfriend.

However, everything has remained in simple rumors, as they have been the ones who have confessed that they are very good friends.

Cristián de la Fuente PHOTO IG iamdelafuente

Adrian di Monte

Just when she was single and less than a year after her separation, the Telemundo host has been romantically related to the Cuban actor and dancer, Adrian di Monte.

And it is that both are leaving a relationship, and it seems that they have understood each other quite well, but it was the Cuban who revealed that she is a good work colleague and a friend of his ex-wife, so nothing could happen between them.

The Cuban Adrián Di Monte, the last love rumor of the actress. Photo: IG / adrian_dimont

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

vbs