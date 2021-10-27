Adamari López shows off how she exercises in a tight set | Instagram

The beautiful conductive Adamari López boasts in a video shared on networks how she exercises while wearing a tight outfit that shows her slenderness, managing to be a sensation among her millions of followers.

Adamari López, presenter from ‘Hoy Día’ has not left the workouts that have helped him achieve his enviable figure and that is how he shares his routines on social networks.

The truth is that Adamari López does not stop surprising her followers within her social networks where she does not stop sharing her hard workouts that have led her to achieve her enviable waist.

It should be noted that one of the most notorious changes in recent months in the life of the popular presenter par excellence of the morning “Hoy Día” is that she has transformed her entire lifestyle talking about healthy eating, physical training and of course your mental health.

What has resulted in that now at 50 years of age, he looks better than ever and continues to steal hearts with his great physical beauty, however, also with his charming personality, that is why every one he shares photographs or videos of his routines her fans are excited to see her so dedicated.

In some images that he has shared through his Instagram stories, he is shown lying on the floor giving his best effort to perform a strong weight routine that he manages to perform perfectly.

It is worth mentioning that the moment has been captured by the Adamari coach who has led her by the hand for the last few months, being very aware of all her evolution.

Without a doubt it has been the effort and perseverance of both that have made a very good team that the results obtained speak for themselves, since it is more than evident that they have managed to transform the famous Puerto Rican and her admirers more than delighted.

Thanks to this transformation is that now Adamari steals the looks and admiration of millions of people around the world, as he has done every week during the galas of the reality show “Así se baila” where he has had the opportunity to play a little with her customary attire and taking risks that have made her look spectacular.

The truth is that today it is an example to follow for many people, as it has shown that it is never too late to improve your health.