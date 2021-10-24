Adamari López responds to comments about her new figure | Instagram

The beautiful conductive and actress Adamari López is in her best stage and proof of this is the incredible self-confidence that she has after having transformed and showing that it is never too late to change habits.

And although Adamari López has remained aloof from any existing controversy surrounding his separation from Toni Costa, there is one thing that can not tolerate and that is that people assure that this situation was key in their weight loss.

And it is that on several occasions she has made known that this was a path that she took only with one person in mind: herself, and no one else, achieving her best version thanks to her perseverance, attitude and strength of spirit.

The 50-year-old Puerto Rican became a great inspiration for her millions of fans by showing off a healthy silhouette that she achieved by being the most disciplined in terms of her diet and exercise routine.

It should be noted that this not only led her to start a new stage in her life, but to reinvent her style, modeling classic, colorful, much tighter and flirty outfits.

However, despite the endless compliments she receives every day from her fans, the host also had to face a series of criticisms and rumors about her new figure.

Which pointed out that this change occurred as a result of his divorce with the Spanish dancer and choreographer, a revelation that he announced in May of this year with an emotional message.

In effect, I have made up my mind to part ways with Toni and reevaluate our relationship. […] Now, the most important thing is to stay focused on my health and the well-being of my princess Alaïa. I can only ask for your prayers and the same affection that you have always given me “, were just some of the words.

This is how elegantly, and without getting so much controversial, Adamari shared a message from Bennet Makeup & Hair from his Instagram, in which you could read how the publication spoke transformation was not something sudden, but a goal that he worked from years ago.

Now what they are not talking about is the time it has taken to achieve their goals, the work that this implies, the determination, the tears, effort, obstacles and much more; and this is achieved with determination, time and dedication “, it could be read in the text.

This is how I manage to make very clear the position that he maintains in this regard, without falling into the slightest provocation.

It is worth mentioning that little by little, the driver has shown her progress in her exercise routine and healthy lifestyle, by following the Weight Watchers diet, with which she has supposedly lost more than 10 kilos, giving clues to her fit silhouette and about all flat abdomen since 2020.