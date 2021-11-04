Adamari López reveals her secret, “tail lift” | Instagram

Very Yanet García! Adamari López revealed the secret of her enviable figure and how she performs her “tail lift.” As the weather girl has shared on her social networks, the former Luis Fonsi shared in her Instagram stories the images of how she pampers her figure from a spa.

The beautiful conductor of Today He was recorded with very little from a stretcher while he was face down, this because they were performing a “pump lift”, this by means of a massage. To say of the beautiful Adamari Lopez the process hurts a bit, but in the end you like it.

The also actress and the masseuse shared that this procedure helps to lift, stick, reaffirm and others this area and the artist uses it as a complement to her training and nutrition.

Apparently the beautiful Adamari López is a regular user of this type of “little help” and others to keep her beauty at its best at all times. It should be noted that recently the ex of Toni Costa debuted a figure and of course, she seeks to be better and better.

Although it is well known that Ada’s struggle with her weight dates back years, the television presenter had a radical change a couple of months ago, just after the end of her relationship with her daughter’s father, Toni Costa.

SEE ADA’S SECRET HERE

Adamari López reveals her secret, “tail lift.” Photo: Instagram.

Many blamed her divorce for her rapid weight loss. Adamari Lopez; However, this has not been more than a consequence of his effort, although the possibility of a little help has been revealed, which does not detract from the merit of his effort.

In addition, the judge of Así se baila frequently shares her training sessions, where she is more than devoted to the effort to look and feel better about herself, something that others inevitably see.

Huge controversy caused a couple of days ago after the famous was caught with her ex Toni Costa, could they have returned? Well no, the truth is that both met in peace and as good friends nothing more and nothing less than their daughter Alaïa, this to celebrate Halloween together.

The images showed the maturity of the famous to share this date as a family with their daughter despite everything that has been said and happened about their former relationship. It is said that the dancer already has a formal relationship with a woman who was his dance student.