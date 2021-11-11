Adamari López grateful for her weight loss Show off before and after! | Instagram

The beautiful conductive Puerto Rican Adamari López has revealed how many kilos she has lost since she began to lose weight and take care of both her figure and of course her lifestyle, because now her life is completely different.

The truth is that the driver Adamari López during this 2021 has had a surprising physical transformation since she began to lose weight.

And it is that Adamari López for a few months has surprised her thousands of followers on social networks, since little by little she has achieved a radiant physical transformation since she began to lose weight.

This is how now without any penalty the driver finally announced that she has managed to lose just over 14 kilos.

This was reported during a publication on his official Instagram account of the 50-year-old Puerto Rican.

Thanks to the focus and resources they have given me over the past 22 months, I lost 32 pounds, “he stated.

That is, Adamari has lost 14.51 kilograms in the last year and a half, an amount that to be true if it is quite large and admirable.

It should be noted that Adamari López did not undergo any weight loss surgery as some haters claimed.

If not, in fact, the famous woman decided to fulfill her purpose of improving her quality of life and being healthier.

Adamari’s remarkable physical change was achieved after she began an exercise program and a diet plan according to her needs.

Therefore, now the jury of “Así Se Baila” wears a statuesque figure, which enjoys showing off with fitted outfits on its official Instagram account.

However, for the actress, she has confessed that the most complicated thing of all is to maintain weight loss.

The most important part is to maintain myself and continue living day by day what I can celebrate with so much effort today, “the presenter acknowledged.

In addition, he also showed his “before and after” on social networks in a publication that already exceeds 27 thousand likes from his followers.

And although various media have speculated that the Puerto Rican already has a new love and has even linked her with several celebrities, the truth is that the presenter is currently enjoying her singleness and motherhood to the full.