Adamari López and Toni Costa still have a pending date as a couple and they will perform it in front of everyone on the Así se Baila track. As we could see in HELLO! USES, Alaïa’s parents have a big surprise in store on the Telemundo reality show, where the Spanish dancer will accompany the member of the jury in this special edition towards the grand finale. Adamari herself explained this collaboration on the show, a surprise that has her followers quite intrigued.

“We met dancing and it is a nice way to close our cycle in the same way,” said Jacky Bracamontes, the host of the program. The native of Puerto Rico explained that this was her idea and she presented it herself to the producers of the dance program.

We have seen the dynamics as we would have announced a couple of weeks ago, with the other members of the jury demonstrating their talent on the dance floor. Last Sunday at Christian of the Fountain danced with his wife, this week it was the turn of Mariana Seoane; and next Sunday we will be able to see Adamari again in the arms of Toni. Just like those early days of their romance when everyone was attentive to their flirtation.

The presenter of Hoy Día made more reference to the subject after seeing the Cuban dance Adrián Di Monte and the mexican Sandra itzel to the rhythm of Dancing, by Enrique Iglesias. “That connection and that love that there can be with a person with whom you shared so much time, cannot end so easy and I saw them quite well integrated. I think that if I have to dance with Toni, because there was still a lot of love and I could dance very well on the dance floor ”, he expressed before the cameras.

Adamari López, the end point to his relationship with Toni Costa

At the beginning of the year, Adamari López and Toni Costa surprised us with their decision to go their separate ways after more than a decade together. Engaged, with wedding plans and a family routine with their six-year-old daughter, Alaïa, the host and the dancer, they put an end to their love story, but not to their union as a family. “Yes, chapter closed. There is no going back ”, she assures in her recent interview with HELLO! USES, which was accompanied by an exclusive bikini pose. Adamari explains that Toni is not out of his life, although he is sentimentally, because as long as the Spaniard wants to see his daughter, the doors of his home will remain open.

