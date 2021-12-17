Adamari López shares a tender message for her little daughter | Instagram

With a tender message in a video the famous Puerto Rican actress Adamari Lopez shared a couple of images that more than one mom could have made them feel identified.

Adamari López constantly surprises us with her content on social networks, especially on Instagram where she has become extremely popular, especially for her entertaining videos.

Curiously, a recent video that she shared has caused great commotion among her followers, because both she and her daughter Alaïa they are the protagonists of it.

In the images, the little daughter of the actress and driver appears first, sitting right in the middle of a white armchair in front of a blue wall, later Adamari Lopez He appears walking behind and stands right next to his daughter.

The host of the morning program Un Nuevo Día bends down a little to end up kneeling behind her daughter positioning her face that is half covered with Alaïa’s small head.

After doing that, the image is changed and a lioness with her cub is shown, referring to the cute photograph of the felines.

As long as I have life I will take care of you like a lioness “, commented Adamari López.

With his phrase, more than a woman or perhaps even a man could feel identified with what Adamari mentions and the reference he makes, any woman would do anything to defend her children, just as a lioness would.

That they don’t touch our daughters because we take out our claws, “commented a fanatic.

His publication has more than 280 thousand reproductions, after having published it 10 hours ago, as for the comments that surely coincide with it, there are more than 3 thousand.

It seems that the host and actress returned from her trip to Israel where she participated as a judge for the Miss Universe 2021 contest, an event in which she surprised from the first day with her outfits that were the most flirtatious.

Let the world roll, let people speak and criticize, you are a daughter of God, a warrior, you are beautiful and an inspiration to many, “commented a fan.

Although there is a possibility that AlaÏa has accompanied her, as you well know Adamari Lopez She became a single mother since her husband Toni Costa divorced, with whom she had her daughter, after their separation she began to change physically, recovering her figure.