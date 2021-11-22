Adamari López is shown without makeup, wearing a radiant face | Instagram

The actress and host Adamari López made a great impression recently in a photograph, in which she was showing off her natural face, without a single drop of makeup while she was shopping.

Constantly the Puerto Rican host of the program “Un Nuevo Día” Adamari Lopez She tends to show off her new figure especially now that she’s lost weight.

The actress and protagonist along with Aracely Arámbula, Angélica Vale and Michelle Vieth from the telenovela “Amigas y Rivales” went through some difficult moments in her life, it could be said that thanks to this, she has now regained the confidence in herself and her brightness that she always has. characterized it.

Adamari Lopez She has always been a beautiful woman, with her striking tanned skin, expressive hazel eyes and full lips she could make anyone sigh.

It has been 17 years since the host of the famous morning paper managed to overcome cancer, to date those who know her story of overcoming and triumph continue to celebrate this important achievement with her.

It seems that the flirtatious celebrity of the show business has been going through a range of both pleasant and unpleasant situations, however in terms of adversity as a whole lioness, she comes out triumphant and continues to stomp.

In this flirtatious and “simple photo”, we can appreciate her natural beauty and also the knowledge that like any other vain woman she continues to enjoy shopping, at the KIUT store where she was, she mentioned in some videos that she had great discounts up to 60 %.

The actress was wearing a long blouse with a collar and “bat” sleeves with a hem at the end, the design was beige with an animal print pattern and it seemed that buttons in the front although these were not fully appreciated.

Her hair was wearing it loose, as Adamari López has it straight and with a brown tone she looked very pretty in her, it was also immediately obvious that she was not using a drop of makeup on her beautiful face.

The ex-wife of Toni Costa and previously Luis Fonsi, she was in the boutique posing while some photos were taken, around her you could see some hanging clothes and a poster with the discounts that the store had at that time.

Surely everyone who has contact with this beautiful actress and host immediately feels a connection to her, her personality and charisma is something that many people look for in someone else.