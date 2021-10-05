Adamari López shows off her figure in a little white dress | Instagram

The beautiful presenter from Puerto Rican television Adamari López I looked at the best with a little white dress in the program This is how you dance live, managing to impress his millions of admirers on social networks.

This is how Adamari showed her poise and elegance with a beautiful white dress that captivated the audience of the famous program Así se Baila en vivo and was undoubtedly one of the best dressed women at the gala last night.

It was during the fourth broadcast of this reality show, where the actress and host wore the color white despite the fact that last Sunday she had worn a bright pink color.

In fact, on her official Instagram account, the actress also thanked her “Styling Team”, @karlabstyle and @pamelagarc, and gave credit to @ marie1008 for fixing her hair with such beautiful waves.

With a V neckline and a mini skirt length, Adamari showed her great style and paired with silver jewelry to give it the perfect touch.

It is worth mentioning that since Ada joined the new Telemundo show, she has received excellent comments from her fans who have applauded her for achieving the figure she had so longed for.

On the other hand, some users joked that the divorce had fallen like a glove, since as we told you, the presenter separated from Toni Costa after almost ten years of relationship.

However, they decided to maintain a healthy relationship for their daughter and remain in constant communication and have even been seen traveling together.

And although she did not give details, she revealed that her still husband Toni Costa failed her on several occasions and that was something that she was no longer going to allow.

We were going through a situation that had happened on more than one occasion and that I was not going to allow myself. After all the things I’ve been through, I can’t afford it. What was happening was not the right thing to do ”.

In fact, on several occasions Adamari López has mentioned that it is not a tantrum and that there is no going back.