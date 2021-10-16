Adamari López stars on the cover with a Thalía-style waistband | Instagram

Did you remove ribs? The beautiful Adamari López surprised her followers once again, this time by showing off a Thalía-style waistband on a cover of a magazine about health and healthy life.

The beautiful conductor of Today she showed off her new figure in all its splendor on the cover of Buena Vida magazine, in which she wore a more than fitted sports outfit in an intense red color.

Adamari Lopez used for the cover unoa leggings and a short tank top that made her look really beautiful and attenuated her waist, reminding many of nothing more and nothing less than the famous waist of the Mexican singer Thalia. The actress also complemented her outfit with matching tennis shoes and a white sole, her short and wavy hair wore in all its splendor with a beautiful smile on her lips.

The former telenovela star on Televisa posed like a professional for the camera, bending one of her legs to make her pose more attractive and highlight her curvy figure, being an inspiration for many more people who want to achieve a goal like the one Adamari López has accomplished.

The television presenter shared the cover on her Instagram stories, which reveals that she will talk about the new figure of Ada and also about cancer, since it is the month of October, in which women are invited to be checked, especially, Adamari, who is a survivor of the disease.

LOOK AT THE COVER HERE

Luis Fonsi’s ex also shared in her Instagram stories a note that talks about her radical change after her notable weight loss, but even something more special, a comment that highlights that there is no talk of how much she was tivo It took a lot of effort and the time it took for the TV star to get the current results.

Adamari Lopez Currently it looks more than spectacular and the Telemundo screen and social networks have witnessed the gradual change that Toni Costa’s ex was having over time.

Many relate this definitive change in weight with her separation from the dancer Toni Costa, because after this news the public saw “the new Ada” coming, as she presented her new figure.

Currently, the famous woman looks Sunday to Sunday in the dance contest Así se baila, from where rumors of a possible romance with one of her companions, the judge Christian de la Fuente, arose. The rumors resulted after they have been caught behind the scenes of the most smiling and very close together.

Despite what has been handled, there are those who say that it is only a good working relationship, since the Chilean soap opera heartthrob is happily married and has a beautiful family. The television program is also in the midst of rumors, after it was revealed that Juan de Dios Pantoja, one of the contestants, has tested positive for Covid-19, which could be an outbreak within the production.