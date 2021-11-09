Adamari López says how much he lost and boasts in mini, “many kilos” | Instagram

The beautiful Adamari López once again surprised her followers and not only for her enormous beauty, but for revealing how much weight she has lost thanks to her effort and dedication and the figure is not bad at all.

The conductor of Today She took advantage of social networks not only to share that she has lost 32 pounds, which would be more than 14 kilograms, this with the help of an application that she promotes and took the opportunity to show off with an outfit with which she looks really beautiful.

So many reasons to be happy and satisfied with what has been my experience living a healthy lifestyle with @ww. Thanks to the focus and resources they have given me over the past 22 months, I lost 32 pounds, the actress wrote alongside the photos.

Adamari Lopez She shared that she now follows a very important part: staying, but that she is very happy with the results and invited her followers to use the same method as her to look spectacular.

The most important part is to maintain myself and continue living day by day what I can celebrate with so much effort today! Added the television presenter.

Along with the “commercial” on her official Instagram account, Adamari López shared two photographs, one in which she looks visibly heavier, with a mustard-colored skirt and a fairly wide white blouse with a print; and another in which his radical weight loss is evident.

The ex of Luis Fonsi wore her new figure in a more than fitted red dress, “very mini”, as she showed a lot of her beautiful stylized legs with beautiful sneakers and golden accessories. Ada’s outfit is really cute and perfectly fits her pretty figure, on the other hand, she looks more than beautiful with the huge smile and the happiness she radiates from feeling comfortable with her “new self”.

The publication was shared on the social networks of Adamari López more than 22 hours ago and has exceeded 25 thousand reactions on Instagram. The followers of this beautiful woman took the opportunity to encourage, congratulate and flatter her; They never stop telling her how beautiful she is.

Adamari Lopez She has caused a lot of commotion with her radical change in appearance, since although she has proven to have made an effort and to be a very disciplined woman, there are those who say that she has been the product of a “little help” and she would be cheating her followers by not admitting it.