Adamari López shows off her beauty in a mini top and Friday attitude | Instagram

Apparently peace and joy have come to the life of the beloved Adamari López, who does not stop radiating happiness for her followers on social networks and this time she did it nothing more and nothing less than on Friday.

The beautiful conductor of Today He decided that Thursday afternoon already “smells like Friday” so it was the exact moment to share his attitude on Friday on his official Instagram account and boy is it good, that is how everyone’s attitude should be.

The beauty Adamari Lopez She appeared before the camera as flirtatious and with a colored background that indicates her attitude, the beloved actress danced with a huge smile, moving her curves and radiating good vibes to all her followers.

For this occasion, the ex of Luis Fonsi chose some fitted high-waisted jeans and a rather small top in red which highlights a beautiful golden chain. The artist complemented her outfit perfectly made up and with her loose, wavy hair.

Who else is looking forward to Friday? @kiut_llc, the Telemundo star wrote alongside the recording.

The video was shared 17 hours ago on his official Instagram account and the beautiful Adamari López has already obtained more than 160 thousand reactions; including that of big stars like Chiquis Rivera.

LOOK AT ADA HERE

The followers of the talented artist took the opportunity to fill her with compliments and tell her how good she looks in her comment box. However, the beautiful Ada was not spared from negative comments, such as those that point out that she should work more on her abdomen or that indicate that she badly made a change waiting for her divorce.

The truth is that those who closely follow this famous know that the struggle to lose weight Adamari Lopez It began a long time ago from the end of her relationship with Toni Costa, only it was a couple of months after this that a radical change was seen in her.

López has made it very clear that she prefers not to lose herself in what others say and to enjoy her life and her daughter Alaïa to the fullest. Although she has an extensive professional career, it could be said that this beautiful woman is in the most spectacular moment in it since she enjoys success as a host on Hoy Día and as a judge of Así se baila, where she looks more and more spectacular.

In addition, Ada has shown great maturity by indicating that she would not give the causes of her separation from the dancer Toni Costa in respect of what they had and above all because there will always be a bond for her daughter. Even a few days ago they were seen together as a family enjoying their little girl.