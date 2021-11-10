Adamari López shares a video that provokes reactions, “How hot” | Instagram

The beautiful Adamari López attracted the attention of social networks with a video that definitely cannot go unnoticed. In the recording, you can see the driver of Today having reactions that have rarely been seen by his followers.

“How hot”, definitely, Adamari Lopez he raised the temperature of Instagram by sharing his reactions to a video that seemed innocent, since they are about cooking classes; however, they go to another level to interpret the actress.

Luis Fonsi’s ex sits quietly to watch a video in which an attractive man is cooking when things go up a notch by watching him massage and “pat” the meat to get it just right.

It may interest you: Aleida Núñez from the beach to Yanet García, Miss Bum Bum?

The best of the video divided into two takes, is how on one side of the screen we can see the gestures and reactions of the beautiful Adamari López with each of the chef’s movements, she definitely did not learn anything about cooking, but she did catch on.

It should be noted that Ada is a very good actress, so her reactions were more than realistic and captivated her followers. The beautiful Telemundo star was once again showing off her new image with jeans at the waist and a small top that showed off her curves to the fullest. She looked really beautiful with natural makeup and her hair in waves.

WATCH ADA’S VIDEO HERE

Adamari López shares a video that provokes reactions, “How hot.” Photo: Instagram.

The video was shared on the official Instagram account of Adamari Lopez and shared it with a description regarding the kitchen “What is your recipe for today?”. The recording shared 15 hours ago has exceeded 83 thousand reactions on the famous social network.

The comments were the most fun, because while a former partner chef of López shared that he was never interested in cooking with him, his followers say they cannot stop watching the recording and others even indicated that they would like to see it again in soap operas.

The famous ex of Toni Costa acquired enormous fame at the beginning in exactly this way, in the soap operas and just when it was booming she began her relationship with the singer Luis Fonsi. The beautiful Adamari López was later diagnosed with cancer and began one of her greatest struggles in life.

Later, he married Fonsi, who showed his unconditional support to his partner, although she later pointed out that things were not rosy and they finally ended their relationship.