Despite having more than 20 years of career, the life of the famous Telemundo host, Adamari López has not been easy at all, since the criticism around her physical appearance has not been long in coming.

And it is that throughout 10 years, the Puerto Rican has had to deal with a delicate health situation that has reduced her life, which is reflected in her physical condition.

But for two years, the star formally shared her exercise routines, which until now have begun to bear fruit as she is in one of her best stages.

She herself was in charge of sharing that this transformation has been very hard as many assured that her physical transformation is due to the separation of her father from her daughter, the Spanish Toni Costa.

Throughout these years, the actress also shared that she has lost 15 kilos in the last two years, and today she looks like a true goddess at 50 years of age, because in networks she has shared each transformation.

And it is that the actress has always been very active through social networks, because now she has become a true queen of reels or short videos like TikTok, but in the Instagram version.

Queen of reels

At 50 years of age, the actress has stolen each of the most important moments through social networks, as she has become a true sensation.

The actress has always been completely transparent in her development on social networks, because she is not afraid to bring out her most comic side in each of her videos, since even her daughter participates in them.

One of the most controversial reels that cost her a lot of criticism on the networks was posted at the beginning of December, as she was seen in a true “sea” of tears and very heartbroken.

The clip is about self-criticism and mockery of herself, as there are those who have criticized her because they have told her that she cries a lot and for anything, and in the video she is seen in a true drama.

But without a doubt, the one who has caused tenderness and admiration was next to little Alaïa, as she shows that she will protect her beautiful baby like a true lioness and even recreated a beautiful image.

A few days ago, the star was involved in a scandal after participating as a judge in Miss Universe, as there are those who criticized her for certain comments she made against the Nicaraguan representative.

After the controversy, the star came out to defend himself, and shared a video of Karma, as many say that it was his way of giving “white glove slap” to those who point out that he is arrogant.

