Adamari López would send a clear message to those who criticize her

The flirty telenovela host and actress shared a strong message to all those those who criticize her, being a bit blunt Adamari López supposedly decided to put a stop to his haters.

Was a video The one shared by the ex-wife of Luis Fonsi and Toni Costa where she would reveal what she had wanted to say for a long time to several people who were only dedicated to criticizing her, so it seems that she decided to react.

Since Adamari Lopez began to lose weight and shape his figure, many people began to point out, which is the easiest thing they can do, instead of sharing a positive comment it is much easier to make a criticism.

With more than 6.8 million followers, most of them have been encouraging her and flattering her beauty and above all willpower, because changing our habits is not easy and what the actress achieved in a couple of months is not not easy at all.

Adamari López reacted to all the criticisms made of her | Instagram adamarilopez

Many believe that he underwent an aesthetic repair through surgery, although López has affirmed that it has been thanks to exercise and a balanced diet that he managed to lose weight drastically, we can immediately notice this in his legs and the muscles that he has developed .

With this video, several fans decided to give their idol even more support, as she has become an icon of strength and will, especially because she has lived through strong situations that not everyone can overcome, she is a cancer survivor.

Although it was actually an audio that the beautiful Adamari made a lip sync of an audio, with which she mentioned everything that many of her fans had already thought should be the response of this beautiful woman.

When they tell me it is because that great body was operated, operate, operate, if you have the money and want to operate, operate and do not suffer, if you want to exercise, do it, but don’t screw around! “, Commented Adamari López.

It is worth mentioning that this video decided to record it because they have always been making a comment about his body since he lost weight, “he has that great body because he had surgery.”

“Kisses for all my beautiful people” wrote the actress in the description of the video, which has 321,788 views and more than 13.6 thousand comments, several of them celebrating this video and supporting it unconditionally, as they always have.