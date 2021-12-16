

Adamari Lopez

Photo: Gustavo Caballero / .

“Here wishing good things for my friends …”, says the text that accompanies the video that Adamari López shared on her Instagram account, where he has more than 6.6 million followers. When listening to the audio these are the words that sound: “Sir, if it is not possible for me to lose weight, make all my friends get fat.”

In the video in reel format, which López has taken advantage of lately, the Puerto Rican presenter wears a tight jean at the hip, a white sweater and loose wavy hair. This content has earned him many negative comments from his followers on social networks.

“You can tell she can’t stand someone better than her!”

“The fumes of greatness went up short 😂 .. Remember all the bad things that you already went through.”

“Give the recipe to your friends if it was not true that it was the sleeve 😂😂 ”.

“Now if he makes those jokes …”.

“Very good to play with God.”

“Ay Adamari every time you upload things with such empty contents.”

During these last weeks, the paradise in which Adamari López lived in her social networks has had one or another problem and His followers have not missed the opportunity to express what they feel to him.

The first setback was due to the comment of Olga Tañon who, inadvertently and ignoring rumors, commented that the Puerto Rican presenter had lost weight thanks to a gastric balloon. This woke up the followers of social networks, who They agreed with the singer and assured that López lied to them about the way he lost all the extra pounds.

Another of the situations that has caused him negative comments was his participation as a jury in the Miss Universe 2021, where India was crowned over the representative of Paraguay. They say that Adamari “discriminated” against the Latina.

Until a few days ago, López’s paradise on social networks was full of flowers thanks to, precisely, the funny videos in reels format that she has used to penetrate in a simple way with the public that follows her.

Among the most controversial that he has recently published are the one that send all the unhappy to sleep Y the indirect ones, quite direct, to the singer Olga Tañón.

Keep reading: Trouble in paradise? The followers of Adamari López do not stop leaving negative comments

Fans accuse Adamari López of being a liar and agree with Olga Tañón