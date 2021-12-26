

Adamari López has been the target of much criticism in the last weeks of the year

Photo: Gustavo Caballero / .

Not even at Christmas did they let her rest. Adamari López received some negative comments again by Instagram users, who have recently dedicated themselves to expressing a kind of rejection against the Puerto Rican presenter and her constant appearances on social networks and media.

Now in this publication that Telemundo has made with a photograph of Adamari López Asking the followers of the television channel what Santa Claus has brought them for Christmas, the comments were felt.

“Tell us, what did Santa Claus bring you?”, Wrote Telemundo and these are some of the answers:

“Adamaris brought me which is the only thing he looked at when he opened my Instagram😂😂😂 ”.

“Can’t miss … it comes out even in the soup 👎🏼👎🏾👎👎🏻👎🏿👎🏽 ”.

“Santa Claus brought me that I stopped following this page since this character more than opening Instagram she appears 😂😂😂 ”.

“Stop following this page that they already tire of the same ”.

“The same there is no other person, how much it tires and bores ”.

In the last month there have been notorious episodes of rejection and bad comments towards Adamari López, more precisely since the controversial moment that involved Olga Tañón and for which The followers agreed with him and assured that Adamari lied to them about the way he lost weight Well, the singer said, according to comments, that Adamari López had made a gastric sleeve to lose the extra pounds.

Many of the presenter’s followers, on that occasion, expressed their disappointment with the situation.

in addition received bad comments for his participation in the Miss Universe as a jury, in which he allegedly discriminated Nobody Ferreira, a participant from Paraguay.

However, the same Nadia Ferreira clarified what happened and he said that he had spoken with Adamari and that everything was fine.

