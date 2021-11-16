Adamari López shines in Hoy Día in a mini and full of color | Instagram

Most flirtatious! The beautiful conductive television Adamari López stole sighs as he passed with the outfit that he chose to show off today on the television program Hoy Día, of which he is the headline.

The ex of Toni Costa looked really radiant in a mini dress full of color that highlighted the beautiful tan on her skin and more than that. Adamari Lopez she showed off the little dress and especially her legs with beautiful matching heels.

The garment in question has sleeves with some volume, a nice neckline in the shape of a heart, a kind of headband and is somewhat loose in the lower part of the body. Adamari López showed off her waist and looked like a whole doll for viewers and Internet users.

The image of the beautiful Ada was complemented by a beautiful and natural make-up, her perfectly combed loose hair and more. The important thing is that walking in a dress and so beautiful does not limit the beautiful Adamari López, who even danced with Chiquibaby.

The funny moment that passed between the two conductors in the corridors of Telemundo was captured and shared on Adamari’s official Instagram account. In the recording, you can see both dancing with a lot of rhythm and at the end, Alaïa’s mother is loaded with her partner with the risk of showing too much.

Adamari López shines in Hoy Día in a mini and full of color. Photo: Instagram.

The 50-year-old actress also shared the recording 3 hours ago and has obtained more than 25 thousand reactions on the famous social network, with the video she verifies the good work environment and how much she enjoys doing it.

Having fun with @chiquibabyla in the corridors of @telemundo , that’s how Luis Fonsi’s ex described the funny video.

The followers of Adamari Lopez They took advantage of the comment box to flatter the famous, applaud her for her great transformation and above all suggest that she should make a website to support people in their weight loss process, since they assure them it has been quite difficult to achieve results.

It should be noted that López’s path was not easy either, it was long months that the Telemundo star had to make an effort to see really radical changes in his appearance and the screen witnessed it.

Adamari shares her strong exercise routines every day, as well as some methods she uses to help her figure, such as reductive, firming massages and others, she has made it more than clear that the path is not easy, but it is worth it.