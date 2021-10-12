Adamari López wears a divine and extravagant red dress | Instagram

The actress Adamari López wore her renewed image during the recordings of the famous program ‘Así se baila’ where she is a judge, managing to fill her millions of followers and all viewers with sighs during the broadcast.

There is no doubt that Adamari López manages to surprise the public every week with the outfits that she wears as a judge of the dance competition This is how you dance and this Sunday was no exception.

The host Puerto Rican She again captured glances dressed in a tight red dress that was complemented with makeup and hairstyle according to the occasion.

I really enjoyed the 5th gala of Así se baila, “wrote the former actress through her Instagram account.

In addition, he thanked the talented team led by fashion stylist Karla Birbragher who is in charge of carefully choosing her outfits every Sunday so that she can look that spectacular.

The presenter of the program Hoy Día shared on this occasion a video on the aforementioned social network in which she shows the ‘before and after’ of her outfit.

It is a recording of just a few seconds in which Toni Costa’s ex-partner is first seen naturally without a drop of makeup and then shown ready with the hairstyle and makeup that she wore this Sunday during the show.

How nice it would be if the process of putting on my makeup and hair was this quick! “She wrote.

The design featured a slit on the left leg, a hem at the bottom with ruffles, and draped details on both the skirt and neckline.

In addition, as if that were not enough, to the flirtatious outfit she added matching Charlie Lapson oval earrings with striking rings, while she wore a pair of beautiful red sandals signed by the Flor de María Collection.

Meanwhile, her hair was combed in a low ponytail with bangs arranged on the side in marked waves, very much in the style of the 50s.

To Adamari’s surprise, it was her makeup-free face that stole all the limelight, generating endless praise from her staunch followers.

You are super beautiful, but look at the blessing you have and that is that you are one of the few women who looks more beautiful without makeup, “commented one of her followers.

And there is no doubt that, whether with or without makeup, the reality is that Adamari’s beauty captivates everyone.

It should be noted that in the last year, the Puerto Rican actress has undergone a radical change in image and lifestyle, managing to become an inspiration for millions of people.