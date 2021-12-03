At 50 years of age, the driver of Puerto Rican origin, Adamari López has had to deal with many things in her life, from her health conditions to her love relationships.

What is a fact is that her talent has led her to be one of the most beloved stars on Spanish-language TV, since her participation in the Telemundo morning has her in everyone’s sights.

And it is that the “Chaparrita de oro” has taught what is true self-love and self-improvement, because today she looks better than ever thanks to her weight loss that never ceases to amaze.

The actress has shown on her Instagram account every step of her transformation and over two years of hard work, she has lost just under 15 kilos in weight.

The star is in one of the best stages of his life. Photo: IG / adamarilopez

Shortly after her separation from the Spanish-born dancer, Toni Costa, became known, the actress also appeared thinner every day and she assures that it is a long job of more than two years.

Is that her impressive figure has led her to star on the covers of various magazines, in which she has exploited her sensuality and beauty in each image.

It is worth mentioning that the star has always shown great taste in each of the garments that she has worn since she was in charge of “Hoy Día” and her most recent model has left everyone with their mouths open.

His look has left his fans in love. Photo: YouTube.

Red Christmas

One of the most anticipated dates of all is already around the corner, and the first promotionals of the famous Spanish-speaking chain have already begun to be revealed.

Telemundo has decided to share its first Christmas shorts, which were also published on the social networks of each of the US television programs.

In the shorts, the network’s talent is seen as they are around a Christmas tree, while the Christmas spirit and peace are seen in each shot.

One of them was published by the Puerto Rican host, where she dazzled everyone with her impressive color dress, which reveals all her attributes.

The actress impressed her followers with her fiery red dress, with a strapless neckline and a long skirt full of ruffles, a piece with which she showed that she has become a true fashion icon.

And the fact is that the telemundo star appeared next to her co-worker known as “Chiquibaby” while she wore a green satin fabric dress, with a tight corset of rods and the skirt with opening that allowed the beautiful driver show off your legs.

The drivers dazzled everyone. Photo: IG / adamarilopez

Despite the fact that both stars looked beautiful, the “Gold Shorty” stole everyone’s gaze, as the color and style of her dress made her stand out among everyone.

