Like a whole Barbie doll !, the beautiful Adamari López looked to the fullest and as a long time ago she did not do it for a recognized magazine cover in which she looks like a whole Barbie doll.

The conductor of Today boasted how beautiful and radiant she looks on the cover of the magazine on her social networks, where you can see the beautiful Adamari Lopez wearing a pink swimsuit with a very flirty touch that perfectly frames her new figure.

The actress also posed like a professional for the camera, showing off her curves, her beautiful legs and her beautiful face with a make-up in the style of the famous little doll; in addition to her wavy hair and a wet style.

And like the Barbie of the jungle, the photograph also recalls the beautiful Jane, Tarzan’s partner, because the beautiful Adamari López is seen with a background full of green, nature and vegetation, the truth is that she looks really spectacular.

The Telemundo star took advantage of his official Instagram account to thank for the digital cover of the magazine and share it, his followers were delighted with the result of it.

Adamari López wears a pink swimsuit, “like a Barbie doll.” Photo: Instagram.

The cover was shared by the actress 13 hours ago and has already exceeded 720 thousand reactions on the famous social network, Internet users did not miss the opportunity to flatter this beautiful woman and applaud her tenacity for the radical change she has made physically.

Thanks @holausa for this digital cover. Thanks to the whole team for your love …

Photos: @jesuscorderophoto Stylist: @readingp Hair and Makeup: @marielabagnato Management: @latiniconos, wrote Adamari López next to the images.

Social networks and the screen have witnessed that the path of the beautiful ex of Luis Fonsi has not been easy. It’s a couple of years what Adamari Lopez He struggled to lose weight with healthy eating, training and so on, and the change was very slow; However, since a couple of months ago the transformation has been radical and evident.

Many assure that Ada would have resorted to “assistants” to finally obtain the result that we see today on television; However, and even if this were a reality, it does not detract from the credit for the efforts that he has made and that he will continue to make to maintain his figure. Many people consider her a true inspiration for those who want to achieve the same.