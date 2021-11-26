Adamari López dresses flirty on Thanksgiving Day | Instagram

Wearing her improved and practically renewed figure, the host of Un Nuevo Día and judge of Así Se Baila actress Adamari López surprised with her outfit to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, He was wearing a cute garment with which he captivated his fans.

This beautiful driver has won the affection and admiration of the public thanks to her story overcoming so many adversities, without thinking Adamari Lopez It has become an icon of strength among the celebrities of the television show.

It was through a video that she recently shared on Instagram that the leading actress of the Mexican telenovela Amigas y Rivales along with Aracely Arámbula, Angélica Vale and Michelle Vieth appeared with a dress, without a doubt she decided to dress as flirtatious for this special day.

Happy Thanksgiving my beautiful people! A day to thank and have fun, “wrote Adamari López.

In this video where she dressed flirtatiously, she appears dancing next to Stephanie Himonidis better known as Chiquibaby, Nicole Suárez also joined the dance, the three entered the scene dancing “Our song” by Monsieur Periné feat Vicente García.

Adamari was wearing a beautiful brick colored dress with a print in a darker tone with ornaments and organic shapes, the sleeves were long and wide at the cuff, with a “V” neck and a slight pleat at the bottom, this reached the top of the knees.

It really was quite a cute piece, this is not the first time that Adamari López dresses flirtatious, each new publication is a sample of his mental improvement and his current happiness, something that cannot be hidden.

It should be noted that the actress has always shown her audience a very nice and pleasant personality, it is what she projects with her character and energy, now with the constant videos that she shares this energy seems to be doubled.

During the transmission of their program they enjoyed a day of thanksgiving, the conductors and surely the production team were present as a great family, as is often the case in each of the forums.

10 hours ago he began to delight the pupil of his fans and share his energy on Instagram, the video of Adamari López is about to reach 100,000 views, it also has 605 comments at the moment.

The fans of the ex-wife of Toni Costa commented excited to see the three beautiful women together living and dancing at the same time.