Adamari López wore a spectacular red dress for Christmas | Instagram

For millions of people the Christmas It is one of the dates that is most expected throughout the year, being one of the last parties everyone takes the opportunity to look spectacular, which Adamari López achieved with an impressive Red dress.

Precisely these types of tones are used by everyone to celebrate Christmas, white red and even gold are constant at this time.

When a celebrity star as it is Adamari Lopez surprises with something new in terms of wardrobe, some of his fans immediately begin to take it as a reference for their own outfits.

Despite the fact that this beautiful and above all flirtatious dress is something simple, it really enhanced her beauty, it reached just above her knee and had two details with which more than one young woman may have also wanted to wear it on her clothes.

Adamari López showed off her beauty for Christmas with an adorable red dress | Instagram adamarilopez

This was a fair cut on her leg and neck, but covered with a fabric that appeared to be a net also in red with some highlights that immediately jumped into view.

The design was somewhat simple and sleeveless, but with these details it gave it an elegant and sophisticated touch, Adamari was also wearing a red Christmas hat, which made her look very flirty.

The flirtatious host of the morning show Un Nuevo Día and also an actress in some Mexican soap operas, was posing in front of a beautiful Christmas tree, precisely during one of the program’s broadcasts, as can be seen in the background.

He shared this publication through his Instagram stories two days ago, as for his feed he has given us some photos and videos next to his daughter Alaïa.

How Adamari López celebrated his Christmas

The pretty TV star and host Adamari LopezShe decided to celebrate next to her little daughter Alaïa, who, as you know, has an enormous resemblance to her mother, is just as beautiful as her, her tone and skin structure and beautiful hazel eyes are identical.

Through his Instagram he gave us some images of what was his Christmas with his daughter, being at home with the company of one and the other, they did not need anything else.

There were those who had mentioned that Toni Costa would spend Christmas next to the two, perhaps to be close to his daughter, despite this it has not been seen in terms of his publications that they have been together as a family as they once were.