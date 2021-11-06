Almost ago half a year the driver Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa announced their separation and since then the actress also decided to work on her inside and outside. The change was remarkable, now the Puerto Rican looks more slim, confident and above all happyIn statements he assured that he now knows he must “give himself his respect.”

It was Thursday night, in the Hispanic program Red Hot, that Adamari Lopez he opened his heart and tell how she feels in her new single stage, but not alone and is that the love of her life, Alaa, is by his side.

“I’m fine, I’m calm, I think I have made decisions that are smart, that are for my good, that does not mean that they do not hurt, that does not mean that they do not affect me, but it means that they will take me to a better place. They are decisions thinking of me emotional well-being and especially in how that also affects the benefit and well-being of my daughter “.

Adamari Lopez has shown its change, which was not overnight and is that the actress had to stop eating bread, cereals, soda. Foods that were very common in their diet, it also has a very strong exercise routine which ultimately worked when he followed his plan to the letter.

And it is that according to her words, when she began to value herself as a woman, her change became more visible. Here are the PHOTOS that impact their fans.

Adamari Lpez and her change PHOTO IG adamarilopez

It should be noted that many say that Toni Costa was unfaithful to Adamari Lopez or that it even did something much worse; However, the actress has already spoken and assured that she is not speaking ill of her ex, “they are things, maybe simple and everyday things that happen as a couple”

“As a woman I must know give me my respect and my placeThat respect can only be given to me. In that approach, then, I made a decision, perhaps looking to see if there could be an improvement and get back together and when it did not happen, then we better take different paths, “said Adamari.

Adamari López and Toni Costa They had a reunion this weekend to celebrate Halloween with their daughter Alaa, with a family costume.

The presenter and her ex, who broke up at early 2021 after almost 10 years togetherThey were accompanying the girl to trick or treating while everyone dressed in their matching outfits, like they used to do it before their breakup.

“For us Halloween is a special celebration, it is a day to share with our daughter and make her very happy. So we enjoy the day, with many children, walking the streets and collecting candy, “he wrote next to his video.

As they walked together through the streets of their neighborhood, Lpez was recording with his cell phone and explained that her ninja costumes were actually chosen by Alaa, so to to please him, they decided that the three of them would go like this..

“Have the taekwondo classes worked for you, then? And it won’t give you the kind of back pain that it gives you?” Adamari replied.

Don’t wish me thatToni asked her quickly, while she added, No, no, I don’t want it, I ask you if I don’t give you one of those things.

