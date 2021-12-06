

Adamari, Mariana and Cristián, the judges of ‘Así Se Baila’.

Photo: Telemundo / Alex Tamargo / Telemundo

The winners of the first season of ‘Así Se Baila’ were Gregorio and Luna Pernía … However, Adamari López, Mariana Seoane and Cristián de la Fuente say: “For us the winners are Adrián and Sandra”.

In exclusive interview, minutes after the Telemundo reality show ends, the judges of ‘Así Se Baila’ talked with us about the whole experience and the winners, and they assured us that by dance the winners should have been Adrián Di Monte and Sandra Itzel.

“In ‘Así se Baila’ the public voted, and voted for different factors, because they fell in love with the couple, because they won the hearts of the public, because they had an evolution in dance, they identified themselves, and that managed to get people to vote … We had nothing to do, but celebrate its evolution“, Cristián tells us, and Adamari adds.

Gregorio and Luna Pernía win ‘Así se Baila’. Photo: Telemundo / Alex Tamargo

“As we have said from the beginning of the season, ‘Así se Baila’ is an unparalleled competition, which brings together not only the characteristics of people who manage to excel and dance on the dance floor, but also who have a story that they tell, and that move, and that it reaches the hearts of the people who see them through the screen. It is what we saw and lived in ‘Así Se Baila’, We saw people who outdid themselves in dancing, but we also learned their stories, and that moves and makes the skin pucker up, and that’s why people also vote for them (Gregorio and Luna)“.

However, as we also tell you, The judges chose a couple for the final: Adrián and Sandra, so for them, in terms of dance and growth in what was really the competition, they should have won.

Adrián Di Monte and Sandra Itzel in the last dance of ‘Así Se Baila’. Photo: Telemundo / Alex Tamargo

“Although none of us are professional dancers, we know how to recognize work on a dance floor as professionals, and That is why we said that the winners are Adrián and Sandra, speaking at a 100% technical level, but we also understood this from day one that they are identified“Mariana assured us.

“It was a complement of things that people have chosen Gregorio and Luna are winners, and that we understand the best, those who danced best within the competition were Adrián and Sandra“Added Cristián.

The truth is that for the judges, this experience is full of good moments, and they look forward to Telemundo announcing a second season, and for them to be the judges again.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW WITH THE JUDGES IN VIDEO HERE:

