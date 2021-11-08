

Mariana Seoane, Adamari López and Cristián de la Fuente, the judges of ‘Así Se Baila’.

Resignations, the new contestant to replace Elyfer Torres and how they really choose, what do you take into account … They answered us all this Adamari López, Mariana Seoane and Cristián de la Fuente, the judges of ‘Así Se Baila’, in an exclusive interview we did with him when the ninth gala ended.

“More than us choosing which are the two nominated couples, we choose the best couples, which is how we did it from the beginningWe chose two, then 4 remained, and we chose the two best. It is seen from the perspective of those who are the best, and those who do not achieve are at risk of leaving the competition, and that’s where the public has to decide ”, begins by explaining de la Fuente, who, due to his poetic phrases in the returns, has earned the nickname of ‘the Chilean Jorge Bucay’.

However, whether in a positive or negative way, this Sunday Obie Bermúdez and Jennifer Peña were sentenced along with Samadhi and Adriano Zendejas and one of the two couples, must leave the competition next week.

“There would be little things to say, Samadhi and Adriano who have done a spectacular job in the show… The second dance I didn’t like the choreography at all“Marian tells us and Adamari adds.

“They weren’t as strong as in previous weeks and that’s why we made the decision. Obie and Jenn, who have also stood out on many occasions, had a dance that was better than the other, we also see the degree of the choreography they put on it and we take that into account“.

This gala, as we told you, brought a new competitor, Valeria Sandoval, who arrives to accompany Polo Monárrez, after the resignation of Elyfer Torres.

“Welcome Valeria, by joining the competition, this is the ninth gala, it would seem that she had been in the previous 8, and that it was growing within the competition to show us the level that it presented to us today ”, observed Adamari to which Seoane went further.

“We were afraid, because at Elyfer leaving the competition, leaves Polo a little alone, after all the work he has done during these 9 weeks… We were very surprised when Valeria arrived on stage, because she is a bomb, and that is what Polo needed, because it is as if she had taken your leg off ”.

But that high level with which Valeria arrived, the three agree that they will be more demanding in the next gala because they will have to overcome it. And that brings the concern of the million. That Elyfer has been replaced with a professional dancer, who is also his strong suit in Tiktok, and who arrives rested compared to the level of rehearsal hours and fatigue that the rest have.

“Or she may be colder, more nervous because she enters a competition, her execution is not removed by anyone“, The three agree, and they assure that it is comparable to looking at the glass half full or half empty.

Regarding past resignations and possible future ones, Mariana, Adamari and Cristián say they prefer to respect the decisions of those who left, but focus on those who stayed.

