Denon announces a major free firmware update for its Denon Home range of soundbars and wireless speakers. This update adds the Alexa voice assistant to the entire lineup, as well as expanding the 5.1 wireless surround sound capabilities of the Denon Home Sound Bar 550. The latter allows its users to pair it with the Denon Home 150, 250 or 350 and wireless rear end for a fully immersive experience. In addition, the soundbar also benefits from the new update by integrating DSP technology, which brings an improved bass response. Added to all this is the improvement of the new HEOS application environment, from which users of products with HEOS technology incorporated will benefit.

Advantages of having Alexa

The entire range of Denon Home premium wireless speakers (Denon Home 150, 250, 350 and Denon Home Sound Bar 550) now includes the Alexa assistant, so an external enabled device is no longer required to enjoy it. Thus, to use voice control on Denon Home products, the user first needs to turn on the built-in microphones within the HEOS app and link the speaker to their Alexa account. This will be able to know if the microphone is activated thanks to the front light strip, which was previously inactive. Once turned on, you can ask Alexa to play music, listen to the news, check the weather forecast, control smart home devices, and much more.

Meanwhile, when complete privacy is required, the Denon Home speaker microphones will remain disabled and unpowered, unless Alexa is chosen to be enabled.

Similarly, two capacitive touch buttons have been activated on the top panel of the Denon Home speakers in order to control Alexa from there as well. Thus, one of them allows you to mute the microphone and the other to configure the assistant to listen actively and, in this way, not have to pronounce the activation word Alexa. Meanwhile, when muted, the front light strip will briefly illuminate red and the touch button will remain red until the microphone is deactivated.

5.1 surround sound

On the other hand, and with the aim of taking full advantage of the Denon Home Sound Bar 550’s compatibility with the Dolby Atmos and DTS: X 3D audio formats, those who have a Denon Home Sound Bar 550 can now wirelessly connect a Pair of Denon Home speakers as surround back channels, being able to create a completely immersive sound system. And if you have a larger room and want even more impressive bass, you can pair a Denon DSW-1H subwoofer and complete the 5.1 surround setup.

Whichever option is chosen, audio filtering is done automatically to provide the best possible sound, redirecting lower frequencies to the subwoofer so that the soundbar can focus on providing greater clarity and precision. Settings for any of these compositions can be done in seconds from the HEOS app.

Enhanced bass response

Also, thanks to advanced DSP technology, Denon’s acoustic engineers have retroactively made performance improvements on existing products. Thanks to this firmware update, the Denon Home Sound Bar 550 is now able to deliver more accurate, faster and more controlled bass for both music and movies.

