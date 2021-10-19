Adela Noriega and the men she apparently dated | Instagram

The truth is that actress Adela Noriega is extremely mysterious and a short list of loves, but unfortunately none were confirmed, because as you may know, her life is really private and little is known about her.

Although the famous actress Adela Noriega has been retired from the middle of the show, is still quite loved by the public in Mexico.

And although almost everyone in the public knows a lot about soap operas, there is very little information about his love life.

And it is that the actress herself has denied a small list of the alleged gallants with whom she allegedly had a relationship.

However, thanks to his acquaintance, friends and family have spoken about these loves, from those of them considered as short to the forbidden.

For this reason we will give you an account of Adela’s list of loves, some of which are part of the myth or a reality.

In 1984, Adela participated in the video for “Word of Honor”, by Luis Miguel and after that work of the actress, a scandal was made in the media about a supposed youthful love, however at that time none of the two confirmed.

During 1987, when Adela Noriega worked with Ernesto Laguardia in the soap opera “Quinceañera”, the press linked them romantically, although Adela declared that this romance never existed.

When the actress worked with the actor Eduardo Yañez in the telenovela “Sweet challenge” it was said that during 2003 they supposedly related romantically and although she denied it.

During the year 1997 Adela Noriega was related to Fernando Carrillo when they recorded the telenovela “María Isabel”.

Although this time Carrillo was the one who denied for several years that they had been dating. However, in July 2018, Fernando commented on networks:

This girl stole my heart 20 years ago when we made María Isabel. “

Carlos Salinas de Gortari

It was one of Adela’s most important love scandals, since she allegedly had a relationship with the former president of Mexico, Carlos Salinas de Gortari and from whom she had a pregnancy, as on other occasions Adela Noriega did not know him.

Although it should be noted that it is said that she left Mexico between 1990 and 1994 to have her son, whom she later introduced as her nephew.