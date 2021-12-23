Adela Noriega Who is Reina and what place does she occupy in her life? | Instagram

Adela Noriega, has stayed away from the spotlight for approximately 13 years, despite this, the famous actress of “Quinceanera”(1987), continues to generate great expectation in the public.

The actress Mexican woman, Adela Noriega, retired from soap operas several years ago and her possible return has kept her name in the spotlight.

Despite this, little has been known until today about the prominent star of the small screen, Adela Noriega, who in two decades starred in other famous productions such as “María Isabel”, El Privilegio de Amar ”,“ Amor Real ”and“ Fuego en la sangre, among others.

Adela Noriega Who is Reina and what place does she occupy in her life? Photo: Instagram Capture

In an effort to find out more about the hermetic life of the actress, Queen, the sister of the star, would take a certain role.

The one born on October 24, 1969, would appear with her sister, in a past interview with the Cuban journalist, Christina Saralegui in 2017, on her television program, “El Show de Christina”.

On that occasion, the also model Of commercials and music videos, she came as a guest to the program to tell more details about her childhood, her career and some of her future plans, however, she would not do it alone since she was precisely accompanied by her sister.

In those moments, both showed that not only does the bond of sisters exist between them, but that they are also the best of friends.

We are very close, and the truth is that Ade, apart from admiring her as an actress, we love her very much. For me she is my sister, she is my best friend … I am impressed by her simplicity, said Reina about her famous sister.

However, like Adela, Reina does not stand out for appearing frequently before the cameras and also maintains a low profile.

It was in 2018, when the sister and “manager”By Adela Noriega reappeared from her Twitter account to clear up some rumors about an alleged serious health crisis for Noriega.

Although he confirmed that the famous one would have presented some problems, this denied that they were due to an alleged cancer, as some versions assured.

Likewise, it would be the presenter Gustavo Adolfo Infante who at some point shared having met the histrionic by chance in one of the streets of the city.

According to reports, the prominent figure of Televisa today is a “businesswoman“who is currently engaged in real estate and has his own company.

Although much has been speculated about his possible return to the small screen, the truth is that there is nothing confirmed so far.