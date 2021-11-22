Adele and the meaning of all her tattoos | Instagram

There is no doubt that the tattoos of the famous singer Adele have captured everyone’s attention for a long time in each photograph, because in them you can see each one of them and they are quite beautiful.

The truth is that a good topic to talk about, in addition to his incredible voice and his new album ’30 ′ that marks his return to the musical stages, is that of the tattoos from Adele.

And it is that the beautiful interpreter of ‘Skyfall’ also loves to mark her body with beautiful meanings.

His first tattoo is on his left wrist and represents a penny coin, then in a circle where it reads ‘one penny’ inside, at the bottom there is a heart.

It may interest you: Adele officially launches her new album 30 Fans react!

The tattoo refers to her mother Penny Adkins with whom Adele is very close and the singer herself made reference that her tattoo is in honor of her mother.

Also on his left hand is ‘Paradise’, a tattoo that was made in the well-known Bang Bang studio.

However, over the years, the ink has disappeared from the tattoo and many suggest that the artist may have wanted to erase it for some reason.

In his right forearm he has one of the planet Saturn with its orbit that could be seen repeatedly during the ‘Adele One Night Only’ that perfectly combined with his tendrils of the planet.

She did it after suffering an anxiety attack in 2017 that forced her to cancel two shows at Wembley Stadium.

This is in reference to Saturn retrograde that affects people between the ages of 27 and 30, marking the beginning or end of some important moment in life.

Her right ear, behind her and above the neck, is a capital A in the Gothic style.

It was thought that it referred to his name, but apparently it is a gesture of affection from Adele to remember the birth of her son Angelo.

Notably, Adele is one of the best-selling music artists in the world, with more than 120 million sales between albums and singles.

Throughout her career, Adele has managed to obtain relevant worldwide recognition, which has led her to win notable awards such as; a total of fifteen Grammys, nine Brit Awards, an Oscar and a Golden Globe, among others.