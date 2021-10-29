Adele and the Sirtfood Diet That Helps You Lose More Weight | Instagram

The British singer who has stolen the hearts of millions thanks to the lyrics of her songs is definitely Adele, who for a couple of years has had an impressive change in her figure, since she has lost several kilos thanks to the Sirtfood diet.

Many have wondered how it is that Adele He managed to lose weight not only so fast, some questions that his fans have made about the singer’s health, knowing that he is fine despite having lost so much.

It is said that this diet is famous because you can eat some foods that would usually be prohibited in any diet, such as chocolate and also the drink that results from grinding and processing grapes in wooden barrels.

Sirtfood was launched as a diet proposal in 2016, precisely by two professionals in the field: Glen Matten and Aidan Goggins, with which you could lose up to 3 kilos per week.

This consists of consuming foods that contain proteins called sirtuins, hence the name of the diet, these proteins are attributed weight loss, regulation of metabolism, reduce inflammation.

Medical studies affirm that sirtuin helps the metabolism to burn fat faster, something convenient for anyone, you do not think, and best of all, you do not lose muscle mass, as is usually the case with other diets.

On the Internet you can find lists of foods that contain these proteins, however it is recommended that you go to a nutritionist who will make you a meal plan.

Some foods that contain sirtuin:

Cinnamon Cocoa (chocolate) Apple Olive oil Wine Chia seeds Blueberries Strawberries Blackberries

Surely if at some point in your life you have been on a diet, you will recognize some items on the list and others will simply surprise you by how unusual they will sound.

Adele continues to delight his fans despite the fact that he had not presented a new album for five years and with its recent release caused the networks to collapse not only for his new single “Easy On Me”, which by the way has become quite a hit.

What has surprised the most about this beauty and talented singer British is the fact of his physical change, which for some years we have been noticing, despite this with each of his appearances it becomes even more surprising.