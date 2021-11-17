Adele, in a luxurious micro dress, surrendered to her feet | Instagram

Adele wore a spectacular micro dress from the exclusive firm of Oscar de la Renta and completely dazzled since in addition to highlighting his new figure, it is one of the most recent pieces of the brand U.S.

The singer, Adele, who also recently premiered the song “Easy on me“After playing her to the public on the broadcast of her new television special,” Adele One Night, “she wowed everyone in one of her last appearances.

In the last weeks Adele He has stolen the glances since the well-being he now enjoys is reflected in the moments he shares in public or the photo sessions from his social media account.

Adele in luxurious micro dress, they surrendered to her feet. Capture Instagram

However, a great event for the “singer British “ It should be accompanied by a great celebration, this after starring in the launch of his new album “30“, an event in which the native of Tottenham, London, would be accompanied by her closest friends and where she looked magnificent in the design of the luxurious fashion brand.

The famous interpreter of “Set Fire to The Rain“, Laurie Blue Adkins better known in music as”Adele“He opted for an innovative haute couture design which is part of the 2022 collection of the remembered Dominican designer.

In itself, the garment of the interpreter of “Hello“It consisted of a mini dress with an asymmetric cut with orange, brown and silver details, which from the official account of the line defines it as a party set with” Wild Strawberry “sequins.

Mostly, the elegant piece is made up of a quirky and elegant pattern of meandering wild strawberries of amber and silver sequins that run through the tulle gown with sleeves and ragged edges that add its own flair to one of the fashion choices of the company. singer.

Without a doubt, today more than ever Adele Laurie looks dazzling as she carries each of the pieces with great confidence and attitude, this after apparently overcoming some “anxiety attacks”, as revealed to Oprah Winfrey in a past interview.

The singer-songwriter, who achieved a great transformation by losing 45 kilos, which not only had a great impact on her silhouette but also on the way she faced the difficult process of divorce from her past relationship with Simon Konecki in 2019.

The 33-year-old musical artist, with the highest sales in the world, will premiere the release of her latest material this coming November 19.