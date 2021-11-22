

The new album of Adele titled ’30’ already premiered on all digital platforms last Friday, November 19, an album that marks the return of the British singer to the boom of music after five years of absence.

It is not a secret for anyone that Adele is one of the best artists of recent times and his desire to once again become an eminence of music makes Internet users are forced to listen to the melodies that his recent EP brings with him at all times, all this with the aim of continue to revolutionize the market with the sale of their albums and singles.

This trend that the pop diva usually implements at the time when she releases a new single or a record project unfortunately did not have the results that she expected, and she will have to continue promoting her new album so that it is heard in much of the world.

His return to the music industry was affected by an interview he gave to the Australian journalist Matt Doran last Sunday, where Australia’s Channel 7 co-host of Weekend Sunrise made Adele lost her temper by admitting that she hadn’t listened to her latest album yet.

Subsequently, said revelation that caused Adele’s annoyance was made known by various English media, who assured that the correspondent Matt Doran traveled together with his production team from Sydney to London in order to have a face-to-face conversation with the British singer-songwriter.

Both Matt Doran and Adele starred in a pleasant and quiet conversation where the journalist did not want to delve into detail about the launch of the new album; however, that interview became a bit stiff through a question Adele asked Matt Doran.

The artist unexpectedly asked him if he had already listened to his latest album, to which the correspondent answered with total sincerity that he had not. That unpublished answer made the pop star to get up from his chair and leave the room where the interview was taking place.

Likewise, this incident caused Matt Doran will end up being suspended for two weeks through a decision made by the channel’s managers where he currently works, as reported in the Daily Telegraph newspaper. On the other hand, it was also revealed that the record company of Sony denied the rights to Channel 7 of Australia to reproduce any fragment of the note, this includes the entire expense of $ 1 million dollars who made the Weekend Sunrise program to promote all the exclusive content of his recent album ’30’.

Said package brought with it the Adele and Oprah Winfrey interview, the short interview with Adele and Matt Doran and some images from their concert ‘One Night Only’.

