Coming out of a divorce, one might expect Adele to write an album of heartbreaking ballads. But expecting anything less than the full spectrum of emotions “30” displays would do the Grammy winner a weak favor.

As one of the greatest voices of our time, it’s no wonder that some of Adele’s brilliant moments on the album are on tracks without music so that the strength of her voice stands on its own. What is perhaps most surprising is the delight of the songs that deviate from his usual style.

The theme song on Adele’s album is unlike anything I’ve ever written before. “Strangers By Nature” takes the listener to a black and white film, from the Audrey Hepburn era, whimsical and sometimes sinister. The album features theatrical titles like “Love Is a Game,” which mimics some of these dramatic tones. The album’s triumphant conclusion scores harmonies in the chorus that give a nod to 1960s bands like The Supremes.

In the middle there are songs about heartbreak and also love songs: for her son, for new loves (or, at least, those she would like to try to love) and for herself.

Adele strives on “30”, immersing herself in genres and tones that show her ability to deviate from hits like “Hello” and “Someone Like You.” There’s the bubblegum pop “Cry Your Heart Out,” the dance anthem “Oh My God” and “Can I Get It” with western overtones that differ from the typical Adele reminiscent of Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons”. On “My Little Love” and “All Night Parking,” Adele brings R&B to record.

While there are moments of joy on the album, Adele’s style ensures that pain will be present in all 12 tracks of “30”. “My Little Love” is a touching and personal track that includes voice recordings of Adele comforting her young son and even crying as she describes her loneliness.

The pain is also tangible in “To Be Loved.” Its meager production serves Adele wonderfully. There is nothing to soften the emotion as your voice cracks.

The second half of the LP is much quieter than the first, full of ballads more typical of the British singer. “Woman Like Me” shows her quiet confidence; he alludes to feelings of guilt and uncertainty in “My Little Love” and “I Drink Wine,” but in this song, he reaffirms his own self-esteem.

“Complacency is the worst trait you can have, are you crazy?” Sing, “You’ve never had, you’ve never had a woman like me.”

If “30” is, in fact, a snapshot of the person Adele is right now then it’s clear that the six years since “25” have led to growth and a more fulfilled version of herself. There are traces of her younger self, but a renewed awareness of herself.

“All I do is bleed into someone else,” he sings on “To Be Loved.” “I’ll be the one to hold me this time.”

With information from AP