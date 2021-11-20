Adele officially launches her new album 30 Fans React! | Instagram

Finally, it is official and the famous singer Adele releases new album 30, the British singer’s fourth album that includes the new song “Easy on Me”, marks her first album in six years and which was expected by her millions of fans.

After a long wait, a new Adele album has arrived, that’s right, the British singer released her long-awaited fourth album 30, which you have described as your walk during the most turbulent period of my life.

For his new album 30, which was delayed due to contingency, the Grammy-winning singer reunites with 25 co-writers and producers Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Shellback, with Black Panther’s Oscar-winning songwriter Ludwig. Göransson, among the collaborators of the album.

Notably, the new release follows the divorce by singer Simon Konecki, with whom he shares his 9-year-old son Angelo, and focuses on the sequels and progresses through the 12 songs.

On the other hand, in an interview for the November cover story of American and British Vogue, Adele referred to 30 as the album in her catalog that she considers completely hers given how attached she feels to him.

This album is sensitive to me, only insofar as I love it. I always say that 21 no longer belongs to me. Everyone else took it so much into their hearts. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I think I will never let this one pass me by. “

As you may recall, Adele released the album’s first single, Easy On Me, ”in October, with an accompanying music video.

The release of 30 follows the recent CBS Adele One Night Only special concert in which the singer performed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles before a crowd that included Lizzo, Seth Rogen, Melissa McCarthy, James Corden, Selena Gomez and more.

In fact, during the special, Adele also had an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which she spoke candidly about her divorce, her relationship with her father, her body image, and the new relationship with Rich Paul.

The truth is that many people were those who expected new music from the singer, since it was quite a few years that I took a break and in which they wanted to know more about her music.