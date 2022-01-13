Adele premieres video of her new single Oh my God

British singer-songwriter Adele premiered on Official video from “Oh My God”, the second single from the album ’30’ released last November and which includes the hit “Easy On Me” being a sensation.

Dancers and acrobats take over this incredible Adele music video directed by Sam Brown.

Adele released this Wednesday the incredible black and white video of “Oh my god“, One of his greatest hits from the album” 30 “released in late 2021.

It should be noted that the video for “Oh My God” is full of dancers and acrobats who, together with Adele, create an incredible visual spectacle with the song.

“30” is the album that brought Adele back to the music scene after more than five years of absence from the music world.

This music video, directed by Sam Brown, is the second of this album released by Adele; the first was “Easy On Me”, the first single from the musical project.

As you may remember, the material, published on November 19 of last year, became one of the best-selling albums of 2021 and now the audience awaits the concert tour of this pop diva.

Adele’s album was successful in its first days of release with more than 839 thousand downloads in its first hours, making it the best-selling album of the year 2021, according to Billlboard.

Regarding this recent video, the interpreter used her official Instagram account to explain part of the experience she lived when recording the theme that has been placed in the taste of her followers.

I went back to working with Sam Brown for ‘Oh My God,’ who directed the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ video, so collaborating again a decade later was nostalgic, to say the least, “said Adele.

Also as if that were not enough, the singer-songwriter praised the people who participated in their wardrobe part.

Many thanks to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus – Vivienne Westwood for the most impressive clothing to sing my song “I’m a mess”! ”.

On the other hand, in addition to succeeding on digital platforms, at this time the British is preparing to return to the stage with the show “Weekends Adele”, which began on January 21 in Las Vegas, appearing every Friday and Saturday until month of April at the Caesars Palace Coliseum, which already has all the seats sold out.