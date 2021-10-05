Adele Ready to get back to music? Rumors grow | Instagram

In the last days the number “30“In various parts of the world, from the State of Mexico to Paris and fans associate him with the famous singer Adele, who has been away from the music industry for several years.

During the last days, thousands of users on social networks have reported seeing signs with the number 30 in different parts of the world, which they relate to Adele and her tradition of calling her discs for important events of his age.

With the growing rumors of the musical return of the British singer, many believe that it would be a series of tracks for the announcement of her long-awaited new studio album.

It should be noted that the number has appeared in important places such as the Roman Colosseum, the Empire State Building in New York, the Louvre Museum in Paris, the BBC Radio building in England and even near the Satellite Towers, in the State from Mexico.

Undoubtedly, this has caused fans of the singer to begin to generate theories about an upcoming announcement by Adele, who has a habit of naming her albums after her age, starting with “19”, “21” and “25”.

However, something does not add up here, since currently the artist is 33 years old, despite the fact that when she released “25” she was 27, so anything could happen.

On the other hand, the singer mentioned in 2015 the radio host, Zane Lowe, who is considering stopping his discs with numbers, ensuring that the album where he included “Hello” would be the last with that format.

However, the rumors about the return of Adele have not stopped ringing and it is even said that Taylor Swift advanced her release date of the new version of “Red” a week to not coincide with the supposed announcement or launch of the English, since he moved his publication a full week, going from November 19 to 12.

It should be noted that so far, there is nothing officially confirmed by the singer herself or her label.

Unfortunately, Adele has not been specific about her plans for her new album, however there are clues that could bring us closer to the answer.

In December 2020, when Matt Chamberlain, former Pearl Jam drummer, told in an interview with SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk that he had just started working on new music for the artist, who has also mentioned having something on his hands on some occasions.

In addition, another clue could be his gradual reappearance on social networks, which he has just updated with new photographs that suggest that his return would be a reality, since in addition, he also renewed the image of his website and enabled the option to receive new updates. .